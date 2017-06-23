US Equestrian Federation to build new HQ at Kentucky Horse Park

A 40-year ground lease has been signed by the US Equestrian Federation for three acres in the Kentucky Horse Park, for its new office building.

The lease of the land near the park’s main entrance allows the USEF to construct a two-storey, 35,000 square-foot office building and include surrounding parking, landscaping and signage. It currently leases office space inside a building located at the park owned by USA Equestrian Trust, Inc., with a term expiring at the end of 2019.

The lease signed by the USEF and the Kentucky Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet includes the grant of an option to extend the lease for an additional 40 years at the conclusion of the initial term.

Ownership of the new building is expected to generate cost savings to the USEF which can be used to further the organization’s other programs for its 100,000 members across the United States.

Don Parkinson, secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, said the partnership “reflects and strengthens Kentucky’s dedication not only to our equine industry but also to the diverse and growing segments of horse sport”.

The Park is home to a growing calendar of diverse horse shows and competitions throughout the year, and is the home of more than 30 national, regional and state equine organizations, most of which fall under the jurisdiction of the USEF.

USEF President Murray Kessler said the building would bring considerable cost savings for members. “At the same time, it will create a more efficient and effective environment for our staff to support its membership and maintain close proximity to many affiliates and US Equestrian licensed competitions.”

All permits, construction approval and funding for the construction will be paid for by US Equestrian. The Tourism, Arts, & Heritage Cabinet, which oversees the Kentucky Horse Park, and the Kentucky Horse Park Commission will review and approve the exterior design of the new building before construction.