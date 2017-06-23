The emaciated Florida mare named Tuesday has survived beyond Wednesday, with a raft of caregivers doing everything they can to aid her recovery.

Tuesday was taken in by the South Florida SPCA Horse Rescue after being found this week in an area known as the 8.5/East Everglades. She was transported to the Palm Beach Equine Clinic for urgently needed treatment.

Tuesday, who is most likely a thoroughbred, was found in a field and appeared to have been abandoned.

Her caregivers report that she has been having trouble chewing and swallowing, in part because of atrophied jaw muscles.

The charity today provided its latest update.

“Our brave girl continues to hold her own,” it reports, “but is still having difficulty chewing and swallowing.

“She tilts her head and chews and re-chews her hay/alfalfa cubes, but is consuming.

“While working to help her overcome this eating obstacle, she is being given Well-Gel, a supplement that provides 100% of requirements for protein, vitamins, and minerals.”

Tuesday has received acupuncture to help relax her jaw, head and neck. Her hydration levels have improved slightly, and today she got a salt lick in her stall which she loves.

“Unfortunately, she still hasn’t pooped since arrival, so we’re waiting and waiting for that milestone.

“Her overgrown back teeth continue to be addressed in short sessions so as not to over-stress her.

“We are all impressed with her strong will, and are awed by her incredibly sweet personality. She’s such a love and has gained a big fan club among the staff, other horses’s owners/connections, and clinic visitors.

“We are beyond grateful to everyone who have joined us in fighting for Tuesday’s life.”

She has also reportedly rested in her stall and managed to get up on her own.

Those wanting to contribute to Tuesday’s care can do so here or here.