Emaciated mare rescued in Florida said to be a real fighter

Hospitilization is said to be the only hope for an emaciated mare found abandoned in Florida, according to the South Florida SPCA Horse Rescue.

The mare, most likely a thoroughbred, has been named Tuesday by the charity, which has taken her to the Palm Beach Equine Clinic for the care she desperately needs.

Tuesday was found in an area known as the 8.5/East Everglades. She was found in a field and initially reported to the Miami Dade Agricultural Patrol.

She was holding her own, the charity said in a recent Facebook update.

“She had a long day but is a real fighter, and she’s in the best hands.

“During the initial exam hooks were discovered in her back teeth, which could explain her difficulty swallowing.

“She was walked to the treatment room for tooth filing with a full house of supporters. In a moment of stress she fell, but the team got her back to her feet safely.

“She walked just fine back to her stall, and ate some alfalfa and drank some water.

“She did swallow, which was very encouraging.

“We are hoping with all our hearts she makes it through the night.”

Tuesday is thought to be aged about seven.

Her owner remains unknown at this stage. The SPCA has not found a tattoo that would allow identification and surmise that she is unraced.

The charity said words cannot express its gratitude for the outpouring of support and donations that have come in which it says are critical to saving Tuesday and so many others. People can donate on the SPCA website here or via Paypal here.

“We will keep everyone posted about her condition again in the morning. Thank you all for your support!”