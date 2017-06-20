New FEI online campus opens new channel for educating horse-sport officials

Current and aspiring FEI officials are among those expected to benefit from a new online campus launched today by the world governing for horse sport.

The FEI Campus is described as a free e-learning gateway for everyone with a love of horses and equestrian sport.

The FEI hopes it will become the virtual reference point for millions of equestrian fans globally, as well as athletes and FEI officials.

FEI Campus content and courses have been created by equestrian experts and are designed for everyone, from those looking for horse training and stable management tips to educational programmes on veterinary needs, equine behaviour, and also for judging certification.

The platform is said to provide easy access to courses, tutors and peers.

The FEI Campus will be constantly updated.

A key goal is to make it less expensive for current and future FEI officials to get education, meaning that they will be able to follow courses without the costs of travelling and accommodation.

Although the FEI Campus cannot replace practical courses, it will help reduce education costs for national federations.

“FEI Campus is a real milestone for equestrian sport,” FEI president Ingmar De Vos said.

“We’re connecting to millions of fans by sharing invaluable content on a sport and hobby we all love, and we’re modernising the way we educate our officials and athletes with the natural efficiencies that come with e-learning.

“We’ve focused on making strong, memorable and attention grabbing content that is easily accessible for our international equestrian community that is always on the go.

“This is just the beginning for FEI Campus, with new information and courses being added throughout 2017 and beyond.”