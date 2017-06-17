Brooke adds Jessica Mendoza to its Ambassador roster

Leading British showjumper Jessica Mendoza is the latest high-profile equestrian to become an Ambassador for working equine charity Brooke.

Mendoza, who last year became the youngest British rider in 40 years to join the Team GB Olympic squad, has been a long term supporter of Brooke. She is currently promoting Brooke’s new How The Other Horse Lives campaign which highlights the desperate lives of the world’s hardest working equines compared to well-kept horses in the UK.

“I am so proud to take on the role of Brooke Ambassador. Brooke is a brilliant charity helping the world’s most desperate horses, donkeys and mules,” she said. “I feel honoured to have the chance to help the millions of less fortunate equines than ours and thereby secure the livelihood of people in developing countries.

“I look forward to giving something back to the animals I love and I hope my own involvement will inspire more people to become involved with this fantastic cause.”

As one of her first acts as Ambassador, Mendoza is attending the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show, which this year has chosen Brooke as its charity partner. She will join Brooke Chief Executive Petra Ingram in a live Q&A with journalist Andrew Baldock to discuss the charity’s work. She will also assist with the judging of Ladies’ Day and hold signings and meet Brooke supporters at the charity’s stand.

Ingram said the Brooke team was delighted to welcome Mendoza as a new Ambassador. “Jessica is a great supporter of our ‘How The Other Horse Lives’ campaign helping us to raise awareness of the heart-breaking lives of working horses around the world.

“We hope that by working together we can encourage more horse lovers in the UK and beyond to support Brooke and help us reach more of the world’s most vulnerable horses, donkeys and mules.”

