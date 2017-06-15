Initiative likely to generate $A1 million a year for Australian Thoroughbred breeding research

Research into thoroughbred breeding in Australia is getting fresh impetus, with new funding channels likely to see more than $A1 million available each year for studies.

Thoroughbred Breeders Australia (TBA) are the latest to contribute to a new Thoroughbred research and development levy scheme, with the announcement it will contribute $A200,000 to fund research and development for the breeding industry.

Under the new levy, which was included in the recent federal budget, breeders will pay $A10 per mare and $A10 per mare covered paid by the stallion owner. This will raise about $A400,000 per year that will be put into the fund for research and development, with the federal government then matching every industry dollar.

The scheme will be in place in the new financial year, with approved research projects able to begin soon thanks to the TBA contribution.

It is expected that, together with voluntary contributions such as the money from the TBA, some $A1 million could be available to spend each year on research that benefits thoroughbred breeders.

TBA is in the process of selecting the board that will oversee the spending of the funds and there will be a strong representation of breeders to ensure the money goes towards projects that return real benefits to the breeding industry.

“This contribution will have an immediate impact as it means research can begin on issues that breeders know are important,” TBA president Basil Nolan said.

“The way the levy is collected, if we were to wait on the mandatory contributions it is unlikely we’d be able to start projects until 2018.”

TBA chief executive Tom Reilly said research into disease control, fertility and many other valuable areas were crucial to the long term health of the breeding industry.

“The board had discussed previously funding projects but, as we made progress with establishing a government matched levy, it made sense to hold off so that the money TBA contributed to research was effectively doubled.”

He thanked Racing Australia for its support as it is through the Australian Stud Book that the levy will be collected. He said Racing Australia had been working hard to ensure it was possible from a technology front.

Such levy schemes were common in agriculture, with many areas of primary production; such as cotton, beef and grains, all receiving dollar-for-dollar funding from the government in this way.

Among the areas likely to be the focus of research are the prevention and management of exotic and indigenous diseases, improving the conception rates of mares and stallions, and efforts to reduce foetal loss caused by contagious diseases.

Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce said the levy would produce a huge return for breeders.

“This levy will provide industry with greater certainty about available funding in future years and enable forward-year planning to deliver priority R&D for the benefit of the whole industry.

“The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences estimates a $A12 return for industry from every $A1 invested, which is good for industry, and good for those at the farm gate.”

Last month, in announcing the levy scheme, Joyce said breeders had made it very clear the levy was something they needed. He said he went into bat for it in Cabinet.

“There was some opposition but I’m glad I was able to deliver on it.”

He added: “This levy will provide the industry with greater certainty about available funding in future years and enable forward-year planning to deliver priority research and development for the benefit of the whole industry.”