A little help from friends: Horse health and castration clinics reach many equines

A series of horse health and castration clinics around Britain have been a success in reaching horses who need a little help from their friends.

Volunteers from several charities have banded together for the clinics to help horses recognised by welfare officers as needing help.

Members of the animal welfare charity Blue Cross’s education and horse welfare teams has been actively participating in the clinics, organised by the British Horse Society, with vets and veterinary supplies provided the British Equine Veterinary Association.

They have been joined by volunteers from the BHS, BEVA, Redwings and other horse welfare charities to give practical help to horses and to provide a friendly source of advice to their owners on health, welfare and breeding.

To date 598 horses and ponies have attended clinics, receiving a combination of passports, microchips, worming and hoofcare. A total of 302 have been castrated. This year dental health checks have also been introduced.

Blue Cross representatives have attended eight clinics over the past two years helping to handle horses, process paperwork and passports and talk to owners about horse care and welfare.

Kerry Taylor, Education Manager at Blue Cross said: “We are proud to be able to help with this brilliant project. Working together with vets, students and other charity volunteers we are beginning to make a real difference to the lives of some of the horses needing help.

“Longer term, good dialogue with owners is helping to build positive relationships so that they have the confidence to seek friendly advice and support when they need it in the future.”

