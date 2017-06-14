Cross-country fall claims life of second horse at Bromont Horse Trials

A second horse has lost his life following an accident at the weekend’s Bromont Horse Trials in Canada, with the passing of 9-year-old Dutch warmblood gelding Dempsey.

Dempsey was euthanised on Monday at the University of Montreal Veterinary Hospital where he had been in recovery following surgery in the morning to repair an ulna fracture sustained on the CCI3* cross-country at Bromont.

His death follows that of Jaeda, who suffered an acute diaphragmatic hernia between jumps on the cross-country.

After a successful surgery and subsequent promising prognosis for a full recovery, Dempsey suffered complications while in recovery which would not have allowed him a proper quality of life, rider Tamra Smith said.

She was devastated at the loss of Dempsey. “Dempsey lived life to the fullest every day and I feel incredibly lucky to have ridden him. He was one of the most talented horses I have ever come across and from the first moment I jumped him I knew I had to have him, a reality made possible thanks to the incredible members of the West Coast Dempsey Syndicate. Our barn will certainly never be the same without his sense of humor and zest for life, and we will miss him more than I can comprehend.”

Together, Dempsey and Smith had many notable achievements in their career since he began eventing in 2013. In 2016, the duo finished second at the Rebecca Farm CIC3* before crossing the Atlantic to complete the Blenheim CIC3* and Wellington in Britain, and the Boekelo CCI3* in The Netherlands. This season they added top 10 finishes at the Galway Downs CIC3*, and most recently the Jersey Fresh CIC3*.

Dempsey was owned by the West Coast Dempsey Syndicate, and was by Idocus and from the Obelisk mare Wildegunde. He was bred by Lisabeth Rothman of Rothman Sport Horses.