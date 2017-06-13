Black day as cross-country accidents claim two horses

Two horses died during horse trials events in North America at the weekend, the three-star horse Jaeda at Bromont in Canada, and two-star eventer All Aboard at an event in Tennessee.

Bromont’s FEI Veterinary Delegate Anne Basket said that Jaeda, ridden by Booli (Barbara) Selmayr and owned by Kelly Morgan, died between obstacles 13AB and 14 while competing on cross country in the CCI3*. Following a necropsy on the 13-year-old mare by the Faculté de médecine vétérinaire St-Hyacinthe, it was found that she had suffered from an acute diaphragmatic hernia was made.

“An injury of this type could not have been foreseen and is very uncommon in equestrian sport,” Basket said.

Earlier this year, Jaeda and Selmayr were seventh in the CIC3* at Thomson, Georgia.

Jaeda, whose racing name was My Strawberryangel, was bred in Canada. She was by Persian Star, and from the Kentucky Cookin mare Sweet Jennifer. Her best finish was sixth in five starts in 2006.

Also on Saturday, All Aboard collapsed and died on course during the Open Intermediate Division of the River Glen June Horse Trials in Tennessee. All Along’s owner and rider, Audrea Dyer, was not hurt in the accident. Samples from the nine-year-old thoroughbred’s necropsy are to be analysed as a part of the ongoing US Eventing Association’s Cardiopulmonary Research Study.

Last August All Aboard won the CCI2* at Richmond, Michigan, and earlier that season was fifth at Fairburn Georgia.

All Aboard was bought by Dyer through the Canter programme in Kentucky, which helps former racehorses into new careers.

All Aboard’s racing name was San Silvestro, and he was by Silver Train, and from the Lite the Fuse mare, Melina’s Fuse. During his racing career, he won a maiden race and placed second and third from seven starts.

