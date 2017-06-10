Larger than life: Legend of Man o’ War celebrated

Legendary American racehorse Man o’ War is to be depicted in a massive mural in downtown Lexington, Kentucky, as part of celebrations commemorating the great horse’s 100th birthday.

The 30′ x 30′ mural of one of the USA’s original sporting heroes is being painted by Agustin Zarate and is part of the Kentucky Horse Park’s Man o’ War Celebration, which includes a series of events to highlight the life of the great racehorse.

An unveiling party at The Village Idiot is slated for Thursday, June 29, at 4pm to celebrate the completion of the mural, which was commissioned by LexArts and is sponsored by Mt Brilliant Farm.

The Man o’ War mural will span the entire side of the two-story Village Idiot building and will commemorate the horse’s victory in the 1920 Belmont Stakes. Based on a historic photograph during his racing years, it will portray Man o’ War parading in front of the Belmont crowd following his historic win.

“Agustin’s rendering of the Man o’ War mural is extremely impressive and I can’t wait to see the larger-than-life finished product,” said Kentucky Horse Park Executive Director Laura Prewitt. “Man o’ War was truly a remarkable horse, and I hope this mural will become a downtown fixture that raises awareness of his life and legacy from both locals and visitors.”

This is the first building mural project for Zarate, a native of Mexico City and a longtime Lexington resident. An experienced painter, muralist, graphic designer, and illustrator, Zarate has worked with various mediums including oil, acrylic, watercolor, and airbrush.

Zarate was selected by LexArts and Mt. Brilliant from many local artists that submitted proposals for the Man o’ War project. He was chosen based on his authenticity in capturing the horse in all his racing greatness.

LexArts Community Art Director Nathan Zamarron said there was a lot of interest from the artist community in painting a large scale tribute to the legacy of Man o’ War.

“Agustin Zarate was selected for his mastery of realism and understanding of the anatomy of the horse. We are confident the finished result will be a lasting icon and a treasured work of art for Lexington,” he said.

A commemorative beer crafted by Alltech for the Man o’ War Celebration will also have its release at the mural unveiling party. Called “The Mostest Wheat Ale” after Man o’ War’s nickname, the beer will be available at various locations throughout Lexington on tap.

The Kentucky Horse Park’s goal in its season-long Man o’ War Celebration is to celebrate the life of the legendary horse, as well as encourage people to visit the premier tourist destination, which is currently hosting a special exhibit entitled Man o’ War: The Mostest Horse That Ever Was.”

Man o’ War Celebration