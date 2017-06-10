Europe’s racing bosses back more out-of-competition testing for drugs

Europe’s racing administrators have agreed to more out-of-competition testing for major doping agents, including muscle-building anabolic steroids.

Representatives of the 28-member European and Mediterranean Horseracing Federation, at its recent General Assembly in Sweden, agreed on a new policy for prohibited substances which would apply in thoroughbred racing throughout the European and Mediterranean region.

The federation said it was committed to the effective prohibition and detection of major doping agents, which are not to be administered to racehorses at any time in their career.

To this end, member countries will place more emphasis on out-of-competition testing.

Federation members recognised that the effects of some prohibited substances can outlast their detectability, thereby potentially rendering race-day testing ineffective.

The federation also took note of the view of the European Horserace Scientific Liaison Committee which supported a lifetime prohibition on use of steroids from birth to retirement in racehorses and did not support a therapeutic-use exemption.

Federation chairman Brian Kavanagh said there was unanimous support within the federation for this position.

“Where possible, member countries will now reflect this policy in their rules of racing and their doping control procedures, delivering a common approach throughout the region on this key issue.”

Brexit concerns

Federation members were united in their determination that negotiations over Britain’s departure from the European Union should not impair the freedom of thoroughbred movements between Britain and remaining EU countries.

Kavanagh described Brexit as the biggest challenge to face the European horse racing and breeding industries in a long time.

“The sophisticated and effective processes which we have developed over the years for the movement of horses and people throughout Europe should not be taken for granted and it is imperative that the interests of the thoroughbred racing and breeding sector are taken into account during the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.

“It was reassuring to note the unanimous support across all members for the protection of the current position which has been hard earned over many years.”

Countries represented at the General Assembly were: Belgium, Channel Islands, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Holland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Morocco, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.