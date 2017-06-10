American Quarter Horse Association revisits proposed Lasix ban in show horses

The American Quarter Horse Association is revisiting its proposed ban on the use of the drug furosemide in show horses, set to come in early next year.

Furosemide, commonly known as Lasix, is commonly used in racehorses in North America to reduce the risk of bleeding into the lungs – a condition more formally known as exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage, or EIPH.

The association said while it recognized the therapeutic benefits of the drug, its executive committee recently asked the AQHA Animal Welfare Commission to review the proposed prohibition of Lasix for show horses, set to come into force on January 1, 2018.

The association said balancing the use of therapeutic medication for the welfare of the horse in different types of competition, such as racing and showing, while minimizing or eliminating the performance-enhancing properties of medication compounds had been a challenge in the equine industry.

“Lasix has been endorsed by several equine groups and the American Association of Equine Practitioners to lessen the occurrence of EIPH in racehorses,” it said in a statement.

“Consistent with such groups, AQHA opposed the latest version of the newly introduced Horseracing Integrity Act of 2017, which would eliminate all race-day medications, including Lasix in racehorses.”

The association said it was committed to horse welfare and looked forward to receiving additional input from the AQHA Animal Welfare Commission regarding the proposed prohibition of Lasix across all show-horse disciplines, including whether disciplines that may have a higher incidence of EIPH warranted different Lasix policies.

In the meantime, the current rule change will be held for review, and the final decision of the executive committee regarding Lasix usage in show horses will be announced following the investigation.

The AQHA is the largest equine breed organization in the world, with a membership of more than 260,000 people in 86 countries. It has registered more than 5 million horses in 95 countries.