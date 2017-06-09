Old age catches up with racing fan favorite Holy Bull

Hall of Fame racehorse Holy Bull has succumbed to old age and was euthanised at Jonabell Farm in Kentucky on Wednesday at the age of 26.

Holy Bull was champion three-year-old in 1994, and won $2.4 million in his racing career. The son of Great Above (by Minnesota Mac) got his grey coloring came from his dam, Sharon Brown, whose parents both descended from the legendary Mahmoud. Sharon Brown’s sire Al Hatta, was by Mahmoud’s son The Axe, and he was out of Abyssinia, a descendant of Mumtaz Mahal, a grey dauighter of “The Spotted Wonder”, The Tetrarch.

Great Above’s dam was US Racing Hall of Fame filly Ta Wee. Unlike most modern sire lines, Great Above did not descend from either Nearco or Native Dancer but instead from the now rare line of Plaudit, the Kentucky Derby winner of 1898.

Godolphin USA President Jimmy Bell, whose family owned Jonabell before it was bought by Sheikh Mohammed in 2001, said that at the time, Holy Bull was an icon for the family farm.

“If you were putting together your fantasy horse stable for the last 25 years, you’d have to have Holy Bull in your top five. Horses like Holy Bull just don’t come along that often. I’ve always said, he wasn’t a specialist – short, grass, long or dirt. Just a fantastic racehorse. You can’t mention his name without using such words as ‘fighter, determination and guts.”

Throughout the final eighth of the Woodward Stakes, regular NYRA race caller Tom Durkin’s tone of disbelief of what he was witnessing summed up the emotion all who watched the big gray, as he blared out, “Holy Bull winning like a champion … with devastating ease! Holy Bull toying with the best horses in training.” At the end of the year, Holy Bull was assigned 130 pounds on the Daily Racing Form Free Handicap, the highest for a three-year-old in 15 years, and a front page headline of “Bullmania Sweeps the Nation.”

Holy Bull’s original owner, Rachel Carpenter, bequeathed all of her horses to Jimmy Croll who was the owner of record for Holy Bull’s first start in 1993. He won all four races as a two-year-old, including the G1 Futurity Stakes at Belmont Park over eventual Champion two-year-old Dehere. At three, among his eight wins were five G1 races – the Travers Stakes, Woodward Stakes, Met Mile, Haskell Invitational and Florida Derby – and was voted the best three-year-old of that year and was also named Horse of the Year. He retired with an overall record of 13 wins from 16 starts and earnings of $2,481,760 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

At stud, his six individual G1 winners include Kentucky Derby winner Giacomo, champion and Breeders Cup Juvenile winner Macho Uno, now a successful sire, in addition to Flashy Bull. Holy Bull has made a major impact through his daughters, who have produced more than 50 Stakes winners including the likes of unbeaten G1 winner Caravaggio, Judy The Beauty, Munnings, and Cairo Prince.

Bell also commented, “I’d also like to send out a special thank you to our stallion crew who have taken such good care of him for all these years, especially Phillip Hampton who was with him since 1995.”

Holy Bull will be buried at Jonabell, his home since his retirement to stud in 1995.