Canadian equestrians help with equine research funding

More than $23,000 has been raised for equine research in an initiative by the Ontario Equestrian Federation and Equine Guelph, with another $10,000 expected by the end of the year.

The federation is giving $1.50 from each membership fee to the OEF Member Equine Research Fund, which stands to further best practices in equine healthcare.

The $1.50 is less than a cup of coffee, but collectively the funding adds up and can really make a difference in the lives of horses.

OEF Executive Director Tracey McCague-McElrea said membership targets this year should put the amnount raised up to about $33,000.

“When we all work together and maximize the resources we have available, it is amazing what we can do as a community. I applaud our members for embracing this initiative,” McCague-McElrea said.

The Ontario Equestrian Federation represents more than 22,000 individual members who come from all sectors of the horse industry. The membership base includes professionals, amateurs, competitors and recreational enthusiasts of all ages and disciplines. The OEF is committed to horse welfare and providing leadership and support to the individuals, associations and industries in Ontario’s horse community.

Dr Jeff Thomason, co-chair of the Equine Guelph research committee, said the OEF had been a supporter of research conducted at the University of Guelph.

“The OEF contribution will be applied to the next round of funding, but two recently funded projects illustrate the range of possible and practical uses for that contribution,” Thomason said.

Ontario Veterinary College researcher Dr Alex zur Linden is creating 3D print outs of equine joints for training vets to use ultrasound to safely guide the needle in joint injections.

At the Ontario Agricultural College, Dr Katrina Merkies is investigating the effects of steaming or soaking hay for horses. Merkies will be studying effects including feeding behaviour and impact on nutrient density.

Al Patterson, Equine Guelph Advisory Council co-chair, commended the OEF on its initiative in developing the funding ‎program. “I hope that the example they have set encourages other provincial sport organizations and breed associations to take up the challenge and do the same.”

Equine Guelph director Gayle Ecker thanked the OEF and its members for their contributions.

“The equine community is bound together by common beliefs and aims when it comes to taking the best possible care of our horses. We welcome all horse associations to consider a similar membership program to become involved in the funding equine research which helps horses for life.”

