US vet body endorses furosemide use in racehorses – contrary to bill before Congress

The United State’s leading equine veterinary body wants horses to be able to race with furosemide in their system, a position at odds with a federal bill that aims to have medication-free racing across North America.

American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) president Reynolds Cowles said that while the group supported the uniformity of medication rules across US horse racing, it opposed efforts to ban furosemide.

The Horseracing Integrity Act, a fresh bipartisan bill that would see the US Anti-Doping Agency have oversight of the program to fight drug use in American racing, has been introduced to Congress.

US racing has been criticized over fragmented regulation, with each of 38 racing jurisdictions having its own set of rules in respect of drug use.

The most contentious drug in the equation is likely to be furosemide, often known as Lasix.

Furosemide is widely used in the horse racing industry in North America but is banned on race days in all other countries. Many racehorses in the US and Canada are given furosemide a few hours before racing to reduce the risk of bleeding into the lungs.

However, it is a controversial treatment because there is evidence the drug may enhance performance because of its diuretic effect. Horses pass large amounts of urine in the hours following its use, meaning they can race at a lighter weight.

There are concerns the drug is being used primarily to enhance performance, rather than reduce bleeding in racehorses.

“The AAEP’s current policy on race-day medication administration endorses the use of furosemide to help mitigate the occurrence of exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage (EIPH) in the racehorse. This policy is based on the overwhelming body of international scientific and clinical evidence,” Cowles said.

Cowles said the proposed bill before Congress sought to end the administration of furosemide on race day, which conflicted with the AAEP’s long-held position.

“While we are optimistic that current research projects will yield an alternative treatment for EIPH which does not require race-day administration, as doctors of veterinary medicine we cannot abandon our current policy until science provides an efficacious option for protecting the health and welfare of the horse.”

“The ability of the US Anti Doping Agency to regulate a sport which has far more participants than any sport they currently oversee remains a concern for the AAEP, but we are pleased with the change to the legislation’s proposed structure which allows for the inclusion of a veterinarian as part of the governing body. We also are pleased with the expansion of the bill’s language to clearly delineate the role of therapeutic medication and a formal anti-doping program,” he said.

“We appreciate the opportunity provided to us previously by Rep. Barr to offer input on the legislation in the areas of governance and veterinary involvement. Although our suggestions were not incorporated into this version of the bill, the AAEP wishes to continue to serve as a resource to Rep. Barr and Rep. Tonko as issues affecting the health and the welfare of the racehorse are considered.”