Horsey McHorseface zooms to first race win

The unusually named racehorse Horsey McHorseface has won his first race in Australia.

The three-year-old powered to the front in the final straight to win his maiden race with Keagan Latham in the saddle at Cessnock in New South Wales. It was his fourth race, and he picked up $11,200 for the win.

Horsey McHorseface was named last year following the “Boaty McBoatface” drama, where the latter name topped a British poll to name a polar research vessel. For the record, the boat was named RRS David Attenborough, despite Boaty McBoatface being the popular choice.

Horsey McHorseface was bought for $NZ65,000 ($US45,000) in a ready-to-run sale in New Zealand. He is owned by Joe Rosetti and trainer Bjorn Baker. He was reportedly named by Baker’s team at Sydney’s Warwick Farm racecourse.

Horsey McHorseface is by Nadeem. The popular thoroughbred is known as “The People’s Horse” in Australia.