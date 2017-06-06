Eight ancient rock-art images of horses found in northwest China

Eight rock-art horse images dating back thousands of years have been discovered in northwest China.

The artworks, created on bluestone, were reportedly found by Zhou Xinghua, former curator of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region’s museum.

They were found in a remote area of the Xiangshan Mountains, near Zhongwei city, while Zhou was surveying existing rock paintings nearby.

Some of the paintings are said to be among the largest of their kind in the area, with one measuring more than half a metre across.

It is likely the works, on bluestone, dated from either the Paleolithic or Neolithic era.

The region is known for its rock paintings, with 23 spots identified in the Xiangshan Mountains since the 1970s.