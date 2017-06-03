The business of horses under scrutiny in US economic impact survey

Horse owners in the United States are being urged to take part in the country’s first National Economic Impact Study since 2005.

The main survey is designed to capture the impact of individual horse owners (whether commercial or recreational) and industry suppliers of equine-related goods and services.

The survey link will initially be distributed through major breed and sporting organisations, and will contain expanded demographics with youth participation and additional segments of the industry, including Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies, Equine Sanctuaries and Rescues, Equine Academic Programs, and Equine Youth Organizations. Representatives of these institutions and organizations, along with event organizers, will be receiving targeted and individualized surveys. A separate data request is being sent directly to racetracks and wagering businesses.

American Horse Council President Julie Broadway said the survey was an opportunity to showcase how important the vast equine industry is to the United States economy. “The more horse owners, breeders, riders, trainers, racetracks, shows, rodeos and other industry suppliers that participate, the better the data will be that is included in the final results.”

The surveys were designed by the Innovation Group and a supporting team of equine industry experts. They were further vetted by key industry stakeholders as well as a Steering Committee composed of AHC staff and five outside experts.

The 2005 Economic Impact Study established that the horse industry in all its segments, including racing, showing, and recreation, had a $39 billion effect on the US economy, involved more than 4 million Americans and 9.2 million horses, and supported 1.4 million full-time jobs. The study provided invaluable demographic data and insights into professions and other industries that are impacted by equine ownership.

The survey link will be released on June 5, and will be open until August 1. Those who are not members of an equine association, or did not receive the survey link after June 15, can email economicimpactstudy@horsecouncil.org to receive the link.