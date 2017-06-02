Audi celebrates Secretariat’s horse power – and staying power

The legend of Triple Crown winner Secretariat has been revived this week with the debut of an advertisement from car maker Audi, for its new S5 Sportback.

The ad features a montage of historic and re-created footage of the chestnut champion breaking from the gate and running into history, premiering on network television June 1 during the NBA finals.

Some 44 after setting records and dominating the 1973 Triple Crown, Secretariat’s status as an American icon is still going strong, which is a thrill for his owner.

“It is wonderful to me that the story of Secretariat’s Triple Crown still is part of the national conversation,” Penny Chenery said.

“Audi’s innovation as an advertiser is well known, and it is an honor for our team that this esteemed international brand has chosen to feature Secretariat in its newest campaign. The commercial really is a win for horse racing and demonstrates the thrill, excitement, and marketing power of our sport.”

Directed by Hollywood’s Marc Forster, whose projects have included World War Z, Quantum of Solace and Finding Neverland, and filmed at Santa Anita Park, where the Secretariat Vox Populi Award is presented every year. In showcasing the Audi S5 Sportback, the commercial “provides a natural connection and visual perspective to the term ‘horsepower’.”