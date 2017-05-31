Lucy, 7, proves she’s all heart in helping horses in need

A keen young horse rider who has survived two open heart surgeries is one of the most enthusiastic participants in a fundraising ride for equine charity Brooke.

At just seven years old, Lucy Rayner has already had open heart surgery twice after being diagnosed with rare heart condition hemituncus at eight months old. Hemitruncus is a rare congenital anomaly in which one pulmonary artery branch arises from the ascending aorta just above the aortic sinuses, whereas the main pulmonary artery and the other pulmonary branch arise in their normal position.

But it isn’t stopping Lucy, from Taporley in Cheshire, from taking part in Brooke’s #MyMiniHackathon challenge with her pony Maxwelltown Meric. Together they will hack 10 miles in 100 days to raise £100 for equine welfare charity Brooke, to help improve the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules in developing countries.

Horses have always been a huge part of Lucy’s life and rehabilitation. She got her first pony Teddy, a miniature Shetland, aged 22 months and together they trotted around the country lanes.

“I love riding my pony, Meric, it helps keep me fit and healthy,” Lucy said.

“The favourite part of riding is hacking around the local lanes. So I am going to try and raise at least £100 for The Brooke to help ponies less fortunate than my own pony.”

Lucy’s mum Catherine, will help Lucy with her Mini Hackathon, though she herself can only ride a little following a riding accident 20 years ago which left her with nerve damage.

“I’m very proud of Lucy and I’m looking forward to us doing this Mini Hackathon challenge together. Lucy loves horses so much, they have helped her through her various hospital visits and she even had a photo of Teddy by her bed when she had her second operation, so it made sense to support a charity that helps millions of horses in the developing world.”

Lucy’s riding and love of horses has helped her take her mind off regular hospital visits and operations. She is fitted with an artificial pulmonary valve and will need further operations to replace the valve as she grows up. Any cough or chest infection is particularly dangerous as it may mean she has fluid on her lungs, caused by the condition. The operations have left Lucy with a large scar on her chest which she and her mum call her ‘magic zip’.

Her condition was picked up when a scan to look for a hole in her heart revealed the far more serious illness. Her first operation left her on a ventilator for three days.

Catherine hopes that taking part in Brooke’s #MyMiniHackathon will help Lucy with her ongoing recovery whilst raising money to help the animals Lucy loves most.

Already Lucy’s fundraising page has gathered more than £300 for Brooke, and she also has a Facebook page dedicated to the ride.

My Mini Hackathon is part of Brooke’s new fundraising campaign #MyHackathon which challenges keen riders to hack 100 miles in 100 days to raise £100. Aimed at younger riders or smaller horses, My Mini Hackathon suggests supporters lead their ponies 10 miles in 100 days to raise £100 to help Brooke with its latest campaign, How The Other Horse Lives.

Register for #MyHackathon at www.thebrooke.org/myhackathon. An app to track progress can be downloaded by registering on the Trackener website. Or use Brooke’s tracking sheet to keep track of distances ridden.