Australian vets urge owners to use Hendra vaccine following horse death

Australia’s peak veterinary body is again urging owners to vaccinate their horses against the dangerous Hendra virus, citing the death last week of a horse in Queensland from the virus and the recent disruption of a horse show due to a suspected case.

A paddock pony on the Gold Coast hinterland was diagnosed with the disease on May 25 and was euthanised. The case was diagnosed by a private veterinarian who was wearing personal protective equipment at the time.

The infected pony was not vaccinated against the virus. Another unvaccinated horse on the property is being monitored. Biosecurity Queensland is now managing the case and has quarantined the property.

Australian Veterinary Association spokesman Dr Ben Poole said it was critical that horses in high risk Hendra areas be vaccinated against the virus.

“It is even more important that horses from these areas are vaccinated when they compete in events where there are horses and people coming together in large numbers. It provides a horse health and welfare benefit, and a public health benefit,” he said.

The latest case, along with two recent incidents where a horse show at Brookfield was disrupted by a suspected Hendra case, and another at Kilkivan where the owner of a sick horse falsified horse health declaration documentation, underscored the need for vaccinating horses against Hendra virus, he said.

“Horse Health Declarations cannot be relied upon to provide protection from this insidious disease,” Poole added.

“Equine vets work closely with horse owners and event organisers to help make Australian horses and horse sports as safe and successful as possible. It’s impossible for an owner of a sick horse, or their veterinarian to determine by examining it whether it has contracted Hendra virus infection.”

Poole said testing for the disease took time and delayed possible live-saving therapies.

“That is why vaccination is so important, because a vaccinated horse has an extremely low risk of having Hendra virus infection.

“Horse owners deserve to have their weekend sport and leisure uninterrupted by the threat of Hendra virus and the only way to do that is to ensure that horses from high-risk Hendra areas attending events are vaccinated.”

Poole continued: “Another horse has died from a preventable disease, and people potentially and unnecessarily exposed to the virus.

“Vaccination is the only way to ensure high standards of horse health and welfare while also protecting veterinarians, horse handlers and owners from contracting this deadly virus.”