The people have voted: Equine offering wins Chelsea Flower Show People’s Choice award

World Horse Welfare has won the People’s Choice Award at the Chelsea Flower Show in Britain, after a “a herculean team effort”.

The charity’s artisan garden won a gold medal earlier in the week, and after winning the latest award CEO Roly Owers said it was “more icing than cake”.

“We are both ecstatic and humbled to receive this award for our garden. Throughout this exhilarating project to mark our 90th anniversary we have received incredible support at Chelsea and beyond – and the fact that so many have taken the effort to vote for us is just awe-inspiring.

“The gold medal, the gorgeous weather, now the People’s Choice but above all the extraordinary impact that the garden has had on visitors and viewers throughout the week has been nothing short of sensational – it is fair to say our cake has more icing than cake just now!”

Owers paid tribute to the major team effort that culminated in the two awards at the show.

“To have got here has taken a herculean team effort. Our garden designers Adam Woolcott and Jonathan Smith have put their heart and soul into telling the story of our work through such a beautiful and emotive garden.

“And they have been given unflinching support by Conway Landscapes, Tom Hill Sculpture, stonemason Martin Cook, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, all of the celebrity horses and their owners who donated their shoes for the sculpture of Clippy, the thousands of visitors to the garden and of course the private donor who made our garden possible.”

Owers said World Horse Welfare was founded in 1927 by Ada Cole to raise awareness of the plight of desperately vulnerable horses.

“I really do feel that she would be so proud that we have received this breath-taking level public support this week. But Clippy’s story was all about highlighting the need for World Horse Welfare in 2017 – please call us if you are concerned about a horse and do consider getting involved with World Horse Welfare.

“We simply cannot help horses without you.”

worldhorsewelfare.org