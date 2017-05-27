Into the light: Locked up ponies learn to enjoy their freedom

A young horse who had spent all of his life indoors in squalor has finally seen the light of day and is thriving under specialist care.

Rising two-year-old Charlie was found living with his mum, Bella, in a barn in Norfolk by Redwings Horse Sanctuary and the RSPCA. They had been standing in their own manure, day in, day out, surviving on poultry feed, scraps of forage and rotting vegetables.

Authorities were alerted to the pair’s plight after a dog walker strayed from the footpath, and came across the secluded barn in the middle of a 20-acre field.

When Redwings Field Officer Julie Harding and vet Nicola Berryman opened the barn door 20-year-old welsh-cross mare Bella ran out, straight towards their horse ambulance. She was terrified.

“Charlie just seemed confused. We discovered later that he was born in the barn. The day of his rescue was the first time Charlie had ever been outside. He was 18 months old,” they said.

They were also both completely unhandled and so very fearful of people.

Both were seriously emaciated, covered in lice, and riddled with worms. Charlie’s feet were so overgrown his hooves had curled into slippers, and Bella’s teeth were so worn that she would have been barely able to eat the little food she had been given.

“Bella in particular was terrified,” Berryman said. “Despite having a body condition score of only 0.5 out of 5, Bella still had real fight in her, meaning her recovery has required a great deal of patience in order to help her trust us.”

Now, the pair are thriving under the care of Redwings, and are physically healthy. But staff at Redwings say they have not seen many horses as scared as Bella and believe she must have been severely mistreated.

Charlie will go with his mother to the Redwings behaviour centre. Charlie has been damaged by his experience but it is hoped that with care and understanding he will overcome his ordeal. Bella is also undergoing a tailor-made rehabilitation programme.

Their owner received a lifetime ban from owning all animals.

