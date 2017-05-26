Growing industry support behind push to control doping across US racing, says HSUS boss

A leading animal advocate believes there is now a critical mass of industry support within US racing to enact important new policies to end medication abuses and doping.

The head of the Humane Society of the United States, Wayne Pacelle, says he is backing federal legislation introduced this week by Representatives. Andy Barr (R-Ky), and Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.).

“This legislation seeks to launch a new era in the racing industry, which for decades has resisted national standards for the protection of horses and jockeys,” Pacelle wrote in his blog, A Humane Nation.

“Finally, it seems, there is a critical mass of industry support for enacting policies to end the medicating of horses to enhance performance and to enable injured or otherwise unhealthy horses onto the track.

“The doping of horses for these disreputable purposes is a contributing factor to breakdowns on the track that kill horses and put jockeys at risk.”

Pacelle described the new Horseracing Integrity Act (HR 2651) as a step up from prior versions of the bill. It sought to bring regulation to all forms of horse racing and to ban any race-day drugging of horses.

“In short, the bill is stronger than ever, and animal advocates and players within the industry who care about the sport and the horses should saddle up and get behind it,” he said.

“The time for excuse-making is over, and people within the industry will be judged on how they respond.”

He continued: “Unlike other sports that have a regulatory body that provides oversight and can sanction those who flout rules and cheat spectators, horse racing has no central governing body.

“Each state’s racing commission determines what drugs are used and what penalties are meted out for violators. That’s led to a patchwork of 38 different sets of rules, allowing many states to have enormously permissive medication rules and a lax attitude toward the scofflaws.”

He said the federal government had done nothing to standardize medication rules, leaving bettors, horses, and jockeys at the mercy of unethical trainers.

“Unscrupulous owners and trainers can juice their horses and shop for racing venues where they can get away with cheating and other unethical behavior.”

Pacelle said there were growing numbers of enthusiasts within the industry who recognized that horses should be running only with hay, water, and oats in their systems on race day.

He said no company or industry was exempt from the rules of decency and fair treatment when it came to taking care of animals. “Racing industry is going to have a comeuppance if it doesn’t right the ship.”

He said the era of routine doping of horses to give the animal an edge in competition must end.

“We don’t tolerate these abuses in the Olympic games, in cycling, in baseball, or in any other sport. What’s more, the United States is the only major racing jurisdiction in the world that doesn’t ban doping, so our country’s racing industry is an outlier in that respect as well.”

He said the new act would go a long way toward getting horse racing back on track and eliminating abuses that have been allowed to put horses and jockeys at risk for too long.