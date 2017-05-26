New award to honor the legacy of “pillar of the turf” Dinny Phipps

Racing’s Phipps family is to receive the inaugural Dinny Phipps Award from the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, during the Belmont Stakes meeting next month.

The award was created by long-time racehorse owner and breeder Earle Mack, to honor the legacy of his friend Dinny Phipps for his dedication to equine health. Phipps died in April 2016 at the age of 75, only a year after stepping down from his role as chairman of the Jockey Club, which he held for 32 years. Phipps also served as a board member of the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation from its inception.

Mack also donated $100,000 to the Foundation in Dinny’s name after his death last April, saying “There are so many great charities that support racing, but Grayson is what Dinny wanted to support.”

The award will be presented to the Phipps family at the Belmont Stakes Charity Celebration on June 8, at the Bryant Park Grill in New York City. Phipps’ wife, Ande, daughter, Daisy Phipps Pulito, and son, Ogden Phipps II, will be on hand to accept the award. Mack commissioned the Odon Wagner Gallery and artist Gary Weisman to create a bronze sculpture to commemorate the new award.

Trainer Shug McGaughey, who has trained for the Phipps Stable for the past 30 years, will also be in attendance, as will leading jockeys John Velazquez, who rode this year’s Kentucky Derby winner, Always Dreaming; four-time Eclipse Award winner Javier Castellano, who won last Saturday’s Preakness on Cloud Computing; and Hall of Famer Ramon Dominguez.

“The week of the Belmont Stakes is a special time of the year for horse racing and a perfect opportunity to celebrate New York and our great sport while also paying tribute to a man who did so much for both throughout his life,” Mack said.

“Dinny Phipps was a giant in the Thoroughbred racing industry and an uncompromising voice for integrity and horse health. This award was created to recognize Dinny’s enormous commitment to equine welfare and help continue his great work in the years to come.”

This year, Dinny Phipps was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in the “Pillars of the Turf” category, honoring those “who have made extraordinary contributions to Thoroughbred racing in a leadership or pioneering capacity at the highest national level.”

The award evening on June 8 will also feature cocktails, dinner and a live jazz performance by The Juilliard School.

The foundation also announced that The Stronach Group had pledged a $25,000 donation to the event.

Tickets for the event are available at $300 each and all proceeds from the Belmont Stakes Charity Celebration benefit the ongoing research of the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation to improve equine health and safety.