William Fox-Pitt picks up ride on Kiwi-bred horse

Jonathan Paget and Clifton Signature.
Jonathan Paget and Clifton Signature. © Al Crook

Leading British eventer William Fox-Pitt has taken over the ride on Clifton Signature, who was formerly campaigned by Jonathan Paget.

After Paget’s departure for New Zealand in late 2016, Signature was kept in work in the interim by Kevin McNab, another rider for Clifton Eventers. The horse has now arrived at the Fox-Pitt yard, and is on the market.

“The intention is for him to be sold, so hopefully I will be able to find an owner or a syndicate to take him on,” Fox-Pitt said.

William Fox-Pitt and Parklane Hawk after their Burghley win earlier this year.
William Fox-Pitt and Parklane Hawk. © Mike Bain

He said he intents to do some one-day-events and masters classes with Signature, whose paddock name is Enzo.

“Signature has had some very good results with Jock over the years and he is still in his prime being only 12 years old, so there is a lot to look forward to with him.

“I will hopefully take him to Nunney as his first event if conditions are favourable.  I am actually taking him to Houghton this week with the 1* horses just to make the most of the extra few days to get to know him.”

Fox-Pitt enjoyed great success in recent years with another New Zealand bred horse, the former racehorse Parklane Hawk (Grosvener x DeeBee Lady, by Brilliant Invader), on whom he won the 2012 Kentucky Horse Trials and the 2011 Burghley Horse Trials.

Clifton Signature was bred in New Zealand via frozen semen from the German hanoverian stallion Espri, and out of the thoroughbred mare Madame La Rouge. She is by Happy Melody (Alydar) and out of the Sovereign Red mare, Waratah Red.

In New Zealand, Clifton Signature won the Young Event Horse Championship in 2009, then in 2010 won the Young Event Horse Pre-Novice Championship. He went to Britain in 2011.

