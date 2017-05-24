Gold medal for equine-themed garden at Chelsea Flower Show

The Chelsea Flower Show garden designed for World Horse Welfare has won a gold medal at the prestigious London event.

The charity’s entry was inspired by the story of rescued pony Clippy, represented in a detailed recreation of an overgrown, rundown paddock with a derelict stable, wild planting and equine sculpture created from horseshoes. The real Clippy was found in a small, neglected stable with strange clips attached to his head collar which had started to dig into his neck. He was in a terrible state.

Votes are being taken for the People’s Choice Award, and World Horse Welfare is urging its supporters to vote for it, in the Artisan Garden category.

It tells the simple story of a horse rescued from a small, abandoned and derelict stable in a dark corner of the garden. He has been nursed back to health by the charity and now lives in a bright, open meadow in a more suitable environment under the charity’s care, where he can thrive and eventually be rehomed. A deliberately narrow stream runs through the meadow.

The walls and stable look centuries old yet were recently created for the show. The dark, overgrown feel of garden reflects the plight of a neglected and abused horse. The garden features a wide range of native plants including ragged robin, cow parsley and nettles. Beside the stable, wild flowers grow including buttercups, campion and naturalised Hesperis with its purple flowers.

The garden is designed to be thought-provoking and emotive, encouraging visitors to reflect on the plight of neglected and abused horses and take action to help them. The garden was funded by a private donor.

The garden was designed by Adam Woolcott and Jonathan Smith, and built by Conway Landscapes. The equine artwork, inspired by Clippy, was created by artist Tom Hill, who has been sculpting using horseshoes for six years. His sculpture contains shoes from a host of celebrity horses, including Olympic gold medalists Valegro and Big Star, several leading racehorses and eventers, and horses owned by the Royal family.

Following the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2017, elements of the World Horse Welfare garden will be used as part of individual ‘In Memory’ gardens at each of the charity’s four Rescue and Rehoming Centres around the UK – creating a legacy which can be enjoyed by visitors to the centres for many years to come and highlighting how important gifts in wills are to the charity.