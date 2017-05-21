Global racing industry must “join forces to combat doping”

Noted sports anti-doping attorney Professor Richard McLaren has told the international racing industry that it must unite to combat doping.

Speaking to more than 400 delegates from 25 countries on the closing day of the Pan American Conference in Washington, DC, McLaren said a proper, single set of rules and uniform regulation was needed. He urged attendees to “join forces as an international community to combat doping together”.

“Harmonized, centralized, self-regulated regime and investigations are key for maintaining fairness in sport,” he said.

“But in horse racing, national oversight with outside regulation is the only approach since government has a stake in the system.”

McLaren is involved in the adjudication of sports-related disputes at both the amateur and professional level, and as a member of the Arbitrator of the Court of Arbitration of Sport, he has arbitrated key sport cases around the world.

As a member of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s 2015 Independent Commission, he examined systemic doping and corruption in Russian athletics. In 2016, WADA once again called on his expertise to lead the investigation into allegations of sample tampering at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Louis Romanet, chairman of the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities, also emphasized the importance of the worldwide harmonization of the anti-doping rules and out-of-competition testing.

“Horses should compete only when they are free of medication and drugs. For us there can be no other philosophy,” he said. “We must have out-of-competition testing because we have new major doping agents and without out-of-competition testing we will not find them.”

Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY), who co-sponsored and introduced the Thoroughbred Horseracing Integrity Act of 2015, announced that he was “poised to reintroduce that legislation within the next couple of weeks.”

“The industry’s inability to implement uniform rules is the most persuasive argument for why we need federal legislation today,” he added.

The bill would lead to the creation of an entity overseen by the United States Anti-Doping Agency that would create a uniform, nationwide, conflict-free drug testing enforcement program for horse racing.

The two-day conference opened on Thursday, when attendees heard presentations featuring trainers, horseplayers and equine retirement advocates as well a Congressional update on current legislation aimed at medication reform in the horse racing industry.

In welcome remarks to the international audience, Stuart S. Janney III, chairman of The Jockey Club, encouraged American racing participants to “forge ahead to be more global” and said the main goals of the conference were to “learn about better policies, better practices and build stronger relationships.”

Among the countries represented were Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the US.