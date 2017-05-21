Will Olympic reform become the “New Coke” of horse sport?

Remember New Coke? It took the market by storm in 1985 as a replacement for Coca-Cola’s original formula soft drink.

When I say by storm, I mean a damaging Category-5 hurricane.

New Coke went down like a bucket of cold sick with the company’s loyal customers. Some were even openly angry over the company daring to reformulate the drink that they had enjoyed for decades.

The original formula was back on the market within three months and equilibrium was restored in the world of soft drinks.

New Coke has long since been consigned to history, but it still stands as a major marketing failure. It has even been suggested that New Coke was a marketing ploy, but the soft drink maker has been adamant it was a genuine attempt to change the signature soft drink.

The Coca-Cola experiment is an enduring reminder that not all changes are necessarily for the better. The response from unhappy customers and fans can be swift and unforgiving.

Which brings us to horse sport reform.

National federations attending the 2016 FEI General Assembly in Tokyo late last year voted in major changes to the formats of the three equestrian disciplines that are contested at the Olympic Games.

It came at the end of a two-year consultation process which fermented away, dominating two of the annual FEI Sports Forums. It was not an easy or comfortable process, as Showjumping, Dressage and Eventing took a good hard look at themselves.

The key elements of the reforms across the three disciplines – and Para-Equestrian Dressage at the Paralympics – were three athletes per team instead of four. The drop score, which previously allowed for a team’s worst score to be discarded, was to be removed under the new proposals.

To use the FEI’s word, the aim was to make the equestrian events more readily understandable and packaged in a more compact format, engaging new fans through enhanced presentation of the sport.

In debate ahead of the Tokyo vote, Danish National Federation president Ulf Helgstrand spoke in favour of the series of proposed reforms that arose out of the consultation. “We want excitement and more flags, and we have to make our sport more understandable,” he told delegates.

German National Federation Secretary General Soenke Lauterbach was against, but stressed Germany would respect the democratic process. Universality, he said, had to be balanced against the core principles and elements of horse sport. “We do not feel that with three per team we have the right balance of these three principles and that is why we will vote against it, but we will accept and work with whatever decision is made.”

The rest, as they say, is history. The FEI General Assembly the following day voted overwhelmingly in favour of the changes, which will see the new formats in place for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The FEI provides a concise summary of them here.

One can understand why the traditionalists within the three disciplines are uneasy. The Olympic equestrian events have a huge international profile and it provides a rare chance to showcase the disciplines on a broader global stage.

However, change is no guarantee of success.

This whole process was wrapped up indirectly in the International Olympic Committee’s own reform agenda. It wanted more flexibility in its programme and capped the number of athletes at the Games as part of its strategy to keep costs in check. You don’t need to be a genius to understand that if numbers are being capped, and the IOC wants to see more sports involved, then the maths don’t add up.

In short, lower tier sports – and equestrian sport is among them – should not consider that they have their Olympic spots as of right. The greatest threat is not necessarily to the presence of horse sport at the Games, but arguably to individual disciplines. Of the three, it is generally accepted that Eventing has the weakest hold.

So, back to the Tokyo General Assembly. The changes won strong support. Just 11 of the national federations present, of the 107 represented, voted against them: Albania, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Latvia, Luxembourg, Monaco, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Romania and Switzerland.

It has to be said that this is strong support. However, it should also be acknowledged that several highly respected international associations within the disciplines had voiced their disquiet over the proposals.

It is inevitable that success of the changes on the Olympic stage will see related reforms filter into lower tiers of the disciplines.

But will it work? Television viewer numbers may surge and the whole exercise declared a success. But the Olympics carry more risks than most events, and success is never judged on the numbers of viewers, spectators and the depth of wider media coverage. Bad falls and/or injuries to riders and horses are an ever-present risk, all amplified on the global stage.

Time will tell, and one hopes that horse sport administrators are willing to backtrack if it doesn’t work. Because, reform in sport isn’t always successful. There are successes, of course, but the sporting world is littered with examples of changes that never got traction.

Let’s look at two contrasting examples.

Where would international cricket be today without the limited-over formats? The 50-over and 20-over games brought in new fans and much-needed revenue. It provided valuable additional income streams for administrators and players. It is worth noting, however, that the traditional five-day international tests were left untouched, although there is talk that they should be reduced to four days, partly in response to the swashbuckling batting prowess of players who learned their trade in the shorter formats.

Another example is the southern hemisphere Super Rugby competition. The competition has been expanded, with 18 franchise teams from countries spanning the southern half of the globe. The bigger competition has not been a success. Some, in fact, might consider it an unmitigated disaster – and I am among them. Why? Because the competition and its different “conferences” is nigh-on incomprehensible to your average fan. I once heard a Super rugby player confess on television that even he struggled to grasp it all.

Added to that, some of the teams are simply too weak. Fans don’t much like going to matches when they know one team is going to smash another. They want quality rugby and tight contests.

As a result, rugby officials are working to cull three teams – one from Australia and two from South Africa – before the next season.

And this, I suspect, is where the biggest risk for horse sport lies. People who tune in to watch the Olympic equestrian disciplines expect to see the best. We expect that for all the other Olympic sports, don’t we? We marvel at the track athletes and at the swimmers, expecting to see world and Olympic records fall on each day of competition.

It goes without saying that having more countries represented at the Games will result in more viewers. And one can understand the delight of countries that have never before been to an Olympics, or never been represented in the equestrian disciplines, making it on to that stage.

But will that keep the wider equestrian fan base happy? I’m not so sure. We’ll be going from the Best of the Best to Mostly the Best of Best together with the Best of the Rest. In short, the smaller teams will mean that some of the world’s best riders from leading nations will be staying at home.

Perhaps the IOC will revel in seeing new viewers from countries new to the disciplines at Olympic level, but, as the Super rugby competition has shown, this can be a risky road.

I guess, for now, we’ll have to reserve judgment and wait patiently until the 2020 Tokyo Games.