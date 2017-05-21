Equestrian role models honored with prestigious award

Four equestrian personalities were honored this week at the Longines Ladies Awards, presented by the Swiss watchmaker at the Pan American racing conference in Washington, DC.

US showjumpers Reed Kessler and Georgina Bloomberg joined Australian jockey Michelle Payne and businesswoman Belinda Stronach in receiving the prestigious award.

They each received an elegant Longines timepiece from Juan-Carlos Capelli, vice-president of Longines and head of international marketing.

Held for the fifth consecutive year, the Longines Ladies Awards ceremony pays tribute to eminent women’s careers, dedicated to positive influence and exceptional commitment to the equine cause. The jury comprised three leaders in the equestrian world: International Federation of Horseracing Authorities chairman Louis Romanet, FEI President Ingmar de Vos, and Nathalie Bélinguier, former President of the FEGENTRI (International Federation of Gentleman and Lady Riders).

Michelle Payne was the first woman to ride a Melbourne Cup winner in the race’s 155 year history, taking out the race in 2015 on Prince of Penzance. In October 2016, she was awarded the Don Award at the Sport Australia Hall of Fame awards. The Don Award is “awarded to a sportsperson who, through their achievements and example over the last 12 months, is considered to have most inspired the nation”

Belinda Stronach, the chairman and president of The Stronach Group, delivered the keynote address at the Pan American conference on Friday. She also shared insights on The Stronach Group’s future racing ventures, and recapped the initial running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the world’s richest horse race, which was held at The Stronach Group’s Florida destination, Gulfstream Park, in January.

Georgina Bloomberg is a professional grand prix showjumper, author and philanthropist. She is also a board member of the Equestrian Aid Foundation.

Reed Kessler was the youngest equestrian athlete to compete at the 2012 London Olympic Games, and in 2013 won the Longines Rising Star Award. She is also an ambassador for Just World International.

Juan-Carlos Capelli said Longines was “extremely honored and excited to recognize the remarkable achievements and dedication of these exemplary women”.

“The four of them are inspiring models for their extensive commitment to their favorite sports and also to helping others. It is this kind of elegance, the elegance of the heart, which we are deeply proud to celebrate tonight, along with the contribution of these women in equestrian sports.”