British TV award for Queen’s 90th birthday live show

The Queen was too busy picking up her prizes at the Royal Windsor Horse Show to collect a Bafta award for her 90th birthday TV coverage.

The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration, which took place from May 12 to 15 last year, was awarded the Bafta for Best Live Event at a prestigious ceremony held in London’s Royal Festival Hall. Celebrity duo Ant and Dec collected the award on behalf of the organising team which included ITV, Spun Gold TV and The HPower Group.

On the night, special thanks went to nominee Simon Brooks-Ward, Director and Producer of the event and Chairman of HPower, who was unable to attend because of commitments at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which was running during the award ceremony.

“We are thrilled to receive this award. It was a huge team effort and a pleasure to work with ITV and Spun Gold, in what was a memorable event.”

He said more than a thousand people behind the scenes, the production team and volunteers made the event happen.

“This award is for all their efforts in testing conditions. We should also thank all the participants who travelled from all over the country and the world to make the event what it was.”

More than 900 horses and 1500 participants descended on the private grounds of Windsor Castle to celebrate the remarkable life of The Queen; from her birth in 1926, through World War Two, to her Coronation in 1953 and a reign spanning more than 60 years.

The event made a £1.2 million profit, all of which was donated to 10 charities reflecting the Queen’s interests; military, equestrian and the Commonwealth. The charities included The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust SSAFA, The Royal British Legion, The Animal Health Trust, The British Horse Society World Horse Welfare, The Highland Pony Society, The Fell Pony Society, The Welsh Pony and Cob Society and The Cleveland Bay Society.

The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration was organised by the team behind the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The team has worked on a variety of international projects and large-scale televised consumer events including the 2012 Diamond Jubilee Pageant at Windsor Castle, the Centenary of The First World War at the CWGC Cemetery, St Symphorien Belgium in 2014 (which won a Best Live Event Bafta in 2015), the World War Two 60th Anniversary Commemorations in Horse Guards 2005 and The Commemorations of the Battle of the Somme at Thiepval.

The acts which took part in the 90th Birthday Celebration included: The Oman Royal Cavalry, Chilean Huasos, New Zealand Army Band, South Australian Police Band, Fijian Musicians and Dancers, The Household Cavalry, The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, Commonwealth Pipers, The Pony Club, Shetland Ponies, State Carriages, Karabak horses and many more.