Badminton accident claims life of Aust eventer Shanghai Joe

Shane Rose’s first Badminton Horse Trials has ended with the sad loss of his horse, Shanghai Joe.

The Australian-bred thoroughbred had fallen at fence 19 on the cross-country, and got free and galloped back to the stables.

Both were uninjured in the fall, when Shanghai Joe unseated Rose over an upright that had to be jumped on a very steep angle.

On his way back to the stables, Shanghai Joe slipped and fell on a bitumen path and slid into the arches of Badminton House, resulting in a suspected fracture to his shoulder.

He was taken to Breadstone Veterinary Hospital after being stabilised at the event’s veterinary centre by an orthopaedic specialist.

It was after swelling had subsided and x-rays and scans were able to be taken that the extent of his injuries were revealed.

Rose said on Thursday that “the suspected fracture to his shoulder was worse than expected and left him with no chance of recovery.”

Shanghai Joe was bred by Shane and Niki Rose, and the Australian rider said he was proud of what he had achieved. He was only 11 years old.

In 2014, at the age of eight, he won the CCI3* at the Melbourne International Horse Trials, his first time at that level. He also won Racing Victoria’s Off the Track Best Performed Thoroughbred award at the same event.

“He was such a lovely horse, he always tried his hardest to please. Great manners and the nicest nature you could want in a horse. It’s been a hard couple of weeks for us.”

Rose said he had been overwhelmed by the support shown since Nugget’s injury. It had been hoped that he would be able to enjoy a happy retirement.

He said: “The hardest thing was saying goodbye to him when all he wanted to do was have a rub and a cuddle.”

Rose had campaigned Shanghai Joe in Britain since last July, winning at Somerford Park last August, and placing sixth at Aldon in March.

He was owned by Shane and Niki Rose, and Lee and Bill Brydon.

Shanghai Joe was by Another Warrior, and out of the Arena mare Zenaarena. Another Warrior stands at stud at the Rose’s Bimbadeen Park near Werombi in New South Wales.