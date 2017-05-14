Fresh research planned into Australia’s flying-fox bats and the Hendra virus

Australia’s flying-fox fruit bats and their role in the spread of the dangerous Hendra virus will be studied next year by a Fullbright fellow from the United States.

Maureen Kessler, a doctoral student in ecology at Montana State University who studies zoonotic diseases − that’s those that spread between animals and people − has won a Fulbright fellowship for her research.

The Hendra virus is carried by the giant bats. Although potentially deadly, the virus rarely infects humans, primarily infecting horses in Australia.

However, Kessler says understanding the system of the virus may hold clues to understanding other contagions that pose even greater threats to humans, such as SARS, MERS and Ebola.

While flying foxes are not found in Montana, one of the world’s experts on the bats is.

Kessler, from Los Lunas, New Mexico, went to Montana State University after receiving a master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to work with Raina Plowright.

Plowright, who is assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology in the College of Agriculture, is an international expert on infectious diseases spread by bats.

Plowright says Kessler will be working on a high profile bat-virus system that is considered a model system for Ebola, Marburg and Nipah virus – all pathogens that are potential pandemic threats.

Kessler has worked in Plowright’s Disease Ecology Lab in Bozeman since arriving at the Montana university in 2015.

While in Australia, she will work on her dissertation, centering on the ecological factors that have resulted in a loss of the flying fox population in recent decades due to loss of native habitat.

That loss also has disrupted the bats’ migration patterns, Kessler said, resulting in increased settlements in urban centers where there is more contact with humans and horses.

Kessler will also study how urbanization increases the risk of Hendra virus spillover from reservoir populations of the flying fox.

While netting the large bats can be tricky because they have a wing span of up to 4 feet, Kessler has developed an affinity for them. “They are the cutest bats, in my opinion,” she says, adding that “We are very careful when we handle them.”

Kessler says that even though the bats and diseases she will study are specific to Australia, there are important applications to all humans as science examines how contagions develop and spread. And, she says there are other parallels to disease systems found in Montana mammals, such as elk migration patterns and the development of brucellosis.

Kessler said she became interested in the role of bats in disease ecology while studying malaria in Africa at the time Ebola broke out. After she earned her master’s degree, she sought a way to combine her interest for ecology as it affects public health and infectious disease into one project.

“I was really interested in using research to guide policies that will protect both public health and the environment, and I knew I wanted to work with Raina,” Kessler said of Plowright, who also did her doctoral dissertation on infectious diseases in flying fox bats.

Kessler will begin her 10-month Fulbright in January. However, her flying fox research and work with Plowright and her lab will also take her to Australia this summer.

Reporting: Carol Schmidt