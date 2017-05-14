Andrew Nicholson heading home to NZ for equine expo

Badminton winner Andrew Nicholson is to make a trip back home to New Zealand for the first time in several years.

Nicholson is heading to New Zealand to be part of the inaugural Equitana expo in Auckland at the end of the year, and will be accompanied Down Under by his wife, Wiggy, and their children Zach and Lily.

Nicholson’s win in the Badminton Horse Trials earlier this month came on his 37th attempt, and followed a major injury in 2015 when he broke his neck in a cross-country fall.

Nicholson has competed at six Olympic Games, having won a silver medal and two bronze medals; and also seven World Equestrian Games.

“I’m really looking forward to coming back to New Zealand and being part of the action at Equitana,” Nicholson said. “It promises to be a unique and exciting event, and a great opportunity for me to thank equestrians fans (in person) for their messages and support.”

Equitana Auckland is a sister event to those in Germany and Melbourne – Germany is considered the largest equine trade event in the world. It is the first time Equitana has come to New Zealand and will be the most international equestrian event in Australasia since the 2000 Olympic Games.

Organisers say Olympic and World champions will be in attendance at the event, from November 23 to 26.