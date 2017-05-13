Jumps racing industry rallies to help injured British jockey

The jumps racing fraternity in the US is rallying to support a British born jockey who was injured in a fall in a steeplechase late last month.

English rider Michael Mitchell, 26, who was New Zealand’s champion jumps jockey two seasons ago, was injured in a fall at the Queen’s Cup meeting in North Carolina on April 29. Mitchell was knocked unconscious in a fall at the last jump in the first race of the meeting. He was airlifted to hospital in Charlotte, where it was discovered he had suffered a broken eye socket and cheekbone, and a shattered jaw.

A representative from the Queen’s Cup meeting said: “For the most part, it looked a normal type of fall but the horse Michael was riding had a trailing hind leg swing round and catch him on the side of his face and jaw. It was one of those things that neither horse nor jockey could have been blamed for.”

They said Mitchell, who is from Rugby in England, was knocked unconscious on the spot and sustained a severe concussion. “The EMT’s on the scene were very quick to get the situation stabilized.”

Mitchell underwent an operation on May 2 to insert a metal plate around his eye socket, and his jaw will be wired shut for several weeks.

A fund is being established through the American Steeplechase Injured Jockeys Fund to help Mitchell through his recovery and unemployment as he, like most jump jockeys riding in the USA, is a contract workers without workers compensation, and his insurance does not cover all medical expenses.

The fund will help pay the continuing hospital bills, along with the flights for his mother, Di Mitchell, who took the first available flights from England to be at her son’s side.

“Although Michael is on the road to recovery and in good spirits, there is a saying in this business that ‘good will won’t pay a bill’ and unfortunately that is where we are at now,” the Queen’s Cup representative said.

“Michael will be out of work for 6 to 8 weeks and does have continuing hospital bills to pay.”

Mitchell’s New Zealand wins include the $75,000 2015 Grand National Steeplechase at Riccarton on High Forty, and he rode four winners from 14 rides in North America in 2016.

To make a donation, go to the American Steeplechase Injured Jockeys Fund’s PayPal account and add Michael Mitchell’s name under “add special instructions to the seller”. The system is not yet mobile phone compatible.