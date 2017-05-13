Horse owners: Are you prepared for hurricane season?

A video and information to help horse owners prepare for hurricane season in the US has been released by experts in Texas.

Hurricane season begins around June 1 and lasts through to the end of November. National Hurricane Preparedness Week ran for the past week, from May 7 to 13, and several resources have been made available to help horse and livestock owners.

“Even with modern technology, it’s almost impossible to know any earlier than about a week out if a hurricane is heading your way,” said Dr Andy Vestal, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension specialist — emergency management, College Station.

“That’s why it’s especially important for people who live in coastal areas and own livestock to start making preparations well in advance.”

Videos made by AgriLife Extension experts are available on YouTube, and the first, featuring former AgriLife Extension horse specialist Brett Scott, is on evacuating horses.

Vestal said the AgriLife Extension publication Hurricane Preparedness for Livestock Producers by Dr Joe Paschal, AgriLife Extension livestock specialist, Corpus Christi, is also available on the Texas Disaster Education Network (EDEN) and bookstore sites.

“This guide shows how to help protect livestock from injury should a hurricane occur and briefly covers vaccinations, barn preparation, livestock evacuations, feed and hay, and water storage,” he said.

Most of the information is available free of charge, and there are also e-book format downloads for mobile devices.