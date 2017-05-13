Boost in campaign to find homes for rescued moorland ponies in England

Efforts by the Blue Cross charity to find suitable homes for a group of unowned semi-feral ponies rescued from a British moor have received a boost, with the Pony Club getting on board.

Blue Cross says the Pony Club has pledged its support to help Blue Cross find homes for the animals rescued from Bodmin Moor.

Experience had shown that Pony Club members were often a perfect fit for rescued ponies that needed suitably knowledgeable homes, it said, so the organisation was actively supporting the Blue Cross appeal via social media.

The backing will help ponies like Fowey and Jamaica, both 11.3-hand two-year-old geldings.

When they arrived at Blue Cross they were wary of people, but after patient and consistent handling are now being won around. Both need homes with someone experienced with young and nervous ponies, where they are likely to blossom into little superstars.

Last autumn, the Blue Cross and other horse charities supported Redwings Horse Sanctuary, the Bodmin Moor Commons Council and the Animal Health and Plant Agency to round up, conduct health checks, microchip and provide passports for some of the semi-feral ponies, many of whom were struggling on overcrowded and overgrazed moorland.

Sadly, more than 100 ponies – including in-foal mares, foals and youngsters – were left unclaimed. They were removed using the Control of Horses Act 2015 and taken in by Blue Cross, Redwings and other charities for rehabilitation. Blue Cross took 26 of the animals, and many are now ready for rehoming.

The rehoming centre manager at Blue Cross Rolleston, Tess Scott-Adams, said: “Over the years Blue Cross has had some great rehoming successes through The Pony Club because their members tend to have the handling and riding experience some of our rescued ponies need.

“Many Blue Cross ponies have gone on to become highly sought-after competition ponies thanks to their Pony Club homes and we are hoping that some of our lovely Bodmin ponies will follow in their footsteps.”

Pony Club chairwoman Mary Tuckett said her organisation was delighted to be backing Blue Cross in its pony-rehoming push.

“Blue Cross has been a long term and much-valued supporter of The Pony Club, and currently sponsors the popular Horse and Pony Care Competition at The Pony Club Championships and our Equine Welfare Badge.

“The work of the Blue Cross is truly remarkable, and we have seen numerous horses and ponies rehomed with Pony Club families throughout the years; a number of which have gone on to compete at championship level.

“We hope we have helped improve the lives of these horses and ponies, and others in the future by advertising them on the classified section of our website.”

More information: www.bluecross.org.uk