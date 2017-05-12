Elderly horse rescued from stream making a good recovery

Firefighters in England have moved to assure their online followers that a 32-year-old horse rescued from a ditch last week is continuing to make good strides in its recovery.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service posted an update on its Facebook page this week about the horse, which it has not named, saying that the elderly animal was returning to full strength.

“We would like to thank both crews that attended, the owners and the veterinary surgeon that helped on the day. It wouldn’t have been possible without you all,” the service said.

The May 4 incident unfolded on Tickencote Road, Exton, in Rutland, and involved the callout of its technical rescue from the service’s Southern station.

The horse had reportedly fallen down an embankment and was lying on its side in a shallow stream.

Fire crews had to cut away bushes to allow access to the horse for the technical rescue crew to carry out the rescue.

The distressed horse was lightly sedated by a vet before strops were put in place to enable the animal to be lifted from the stream.