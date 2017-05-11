Queen’s horse pipped on Royal Windsor Horse Show opening day

The Queen’s hunter Tower Bridge was pipped for honours in the Heavy Weight Hunter Class on the opening day of Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Queen Elizabeth II was on hand to watch her home-bred chestnut gelding go through his paces with Katie Jerram, but the combination bowed to Bloomfield Excelsior, with local rider Jayne Ross in the saddle. Ross won all three Hunter Weight classes, and took out the Royal Windsor Horse Show Open Hunter title with Bloomfield Excelsior.

Ross also claimed the coveted Novice title having won that heavyweight division with another Irish bred gelding, Bloomfield Valhalla. But her reign came to an end when she was pipped by current national side saddle of the year rider, Esther Rostron on Seabourne Silent Valley, in the Ladies Hunter class. The Amateur Hunter title went to Olivia Edmondson with Raine Harthem’s lightweight victor, Winterhill Woodpecker.

Spectators were treated to an array of top equine sport and entertainment in glorious sunshine for the opening day of the show.

A 30 minute highlights programme will be shown at 8pm on Friday, May 12 on ITV1. Highlights from the Show will also be available on Sky Sports and Horse & Country TV. Much of the action will be available to view worldwide via the show’s live streaming service.

Dressage kicked off with the national Advanced Medium Freestyle to Music, and a comfortable win for Winchester-based Kate Smith and her own chestnut gelding De La Veiga. De La Veiga is by the influential and popular formerly British-based stallion DiMaggio and was bred by Sarah Oppenheimer whose daughter Alice won the same class at Windsor last year.

DiMaggio was also the sire of the second placed horse Daganay ridden by Suzanne Lavandera who used to own and ride DiMaggio, with who she won the world young horse championship in 2000. Daganay, a black nine-year-old stallion owned by Janet Gee since a foal, showed lovely extended trot and half passes.

British rider Georgia Tame and her gelding Acoustik Solo Du Baloubet claimed the Land Rover Grades A and B Competition title after producing a stunning round in 33.19 secs. The course, set in the Castle Arena, proved tricky with only 14 of the 37 competitors moving into the second phase. Olympic Gold Medallist Laura Kraut (USA), set the pace aboard her eight-year-old, Caelle, finishing in 36.13 secs, but it was only fast enough to secure third place with Keith Doyle and Harlequin Dunraven taking second place.

Aofie O’Connor and Billy Du Montois were victorious in the prestigious Walwyn Novice Jumping Championship following a thrilling round in 42.95 secs.

The full programme of driving classes began with four Hackney in wagon classes followed by a Championship – a title much coveted among Hackney horse and pony exhibitors.

The winner of the Open Horse class, Sam Van Semerang, owned and exhibited by Mark Hardy, was knocked down in the Championship when Hayley McNiece’s Baldwins A Class Act responded to the scope and atmosphere of the large Castle Arena, upping his game to take top honours. The stunning 11-year-old stallion by Baldwins Go Johnny Go was the 2015 Hackney Harness Horse of the Year and the 2016 National Harness Horse Champion. Reserve went to Billy Ward with the Ward family’s homebred pony, five-year-old Luddington My Way; he won the open pony class having stepped up from novice only this year.

