FEI Tribunal lifts 14 provisional suspensions

Provisional suspensions being served by 11 riders – two in Jumping, two in Dressage and seven in Endurance – have been lifted by the FEI Tribunal.

It has also lifted provisional suspensions on three Endurance trainers.

Athletes have the opportunity under the FEI’s anti-doping and controlled medication regulations to request a lifting of their provisional suspension in front of the FEI Tribunal.

Two international Jumping athletes, Brazil’s Marlon Modolo Zanotelli (Sirene de la Motte, FEI ID 103RA62) and Great Britain’s Henry Turrell (Blaze of Glory II, FEI ID 103LD21), whose horses tested positive for the banned substance sparteine after competing at separate events in Vilamoura, Portugal, last month, have both had their provisional suspensions lifted. Sparteine is used to treat cardiac arrhythmia. It is found in the lupin flower, which grows in many parts of Portugal.

The FEI Tribunal’s decision to lift the provisional suspensions was based mainly on scientific evidence presented by the two athletes which suggested the likelihood of food contamination.

Additionally, the FEI List Group, which reviews the FEI Equine Prohibited Substance List annually, has recommended to the FEI Bureau that sparteine should be reclassified as a Controlled Medication and Specified Substance from January 1.

The FEI has introduced the concept of Specified Substances, which are more likely to have been ingested by horses for reasons other than enhancement of performance, for example, through a contaminated food source. In the case of Specified Substances, provisional suspension is not automatic.

Similarly, the provisional suspensions imposed on seven Endurance athletes and three trainers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were lifted, also due to reclassification of a prohibited substance.

Samples taken from seven horses that competed at four different events in Al Wathba, in the UAE, between the end of November 2016 and mid-January of this year tested positive for caffeine and a number of metabolites, including paraxanthine.

Caffeine is already listed as a Specified Substance and the FEI List Group has recommended that paraxanthine should be reclassified as a Controlled Medication and Specified Substance from January 1, 2018.

Separately, two US Dressage athletes – Adrienne Lyle (Horizon, FEI ID 105FJ02) and Kaitlin Blythe (Don Principe, FEI ID USA41197) – had been provisionally suspended since April 5, the date they were notified that their horses had tested positive to the banned substance ractopamine in competitions in Wellington, Florida, in February 2017.

Their provisional suspensions were lifted following evidence provided by the two athletes that a feed supplement given to the horses had been contaminated.

The FEI Tribunal maintained the provisional suspensions of the two horses on welfare grounds and in order to ensure a level playing field. However, both athletes applied to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, for provisional measures to request the lifting of the suspensions on both horses so they could compete at the US Dressage Festival of Champions, from May 18-21.

The court granted the provisional measures this week, but still has to rule on the merits of the case.