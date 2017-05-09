News 

Woman and her horse dead after lightning strike in Colorado

A 37-year-old woman and her horse are dead following a lightning strike in Colorado on Sunday.

It appears the lightning struck an oak tree about 10 feet away from the pair, who were riding on a community equestrian trail on Rainbow Creek Road. The trail runs between Sedalia and Roxborough State Park.

It was reported that the pair were riding to meet someone and had been trying to stay ahead of a passing thunderstorm.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old girl riding with them survived and was conscious when taken to hospital. The fate of the teenage girl’s horse is unclear.

A series of severe thunderstorms rolled across Colorado’s Front Range on Sunday.

