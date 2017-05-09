Injured eventer remains in intensive care after Badminton fall

British eventing rider Emily Gilruth remains in intensive care in Southmead Hospital in Bristol after falling from Topwood Beau at the Badminton Horse Trials at the weekend.

Gilruth, 40, suffered a TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) in the accident at the Keepers Question obstacle, the third fence on the cross-country on Saturday, and was airlifted to hospital.

A family member said on Sunday Gilruth had had a good day and doctors were taking her off sedation in order to wake her up.

Her brother-in-law, Andrew Gilruth, told the Telegraph newspaper: “With any significant injury it’s going to be about a week before anybody knows but she’s heading in the right direction.

“She was on one of the non-technical fences [when the accident occurred]. There’s no indication that its not all recoverable the problem is we just don’t know yet…you just have to wait and see how it progresses.”

Her family thanked the many well-wishers for their “lovely supportive messages”, and said that doctors were pleased with Emily’s progress. “She has had a stable night and remains under sedation,” the family said.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Badminton’s medical team, for their efficient and very caring service, also to the staff in the intensive care unit at Southmead.”

Gilruth, from Malpas in Cheshire, is married with two young daughters, and runs her own yard. She made her Badminton debut last year with Topwood Beau, whom she has had since he was a three-year-old.

Gilruth is the older sister of British government minister Matt Hancock, a minister in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.