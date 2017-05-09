Feed company fined more than $US500,000 over contaminated horse feed

A feed company has agreed to pay a $US526,500 fine and will install $US200,000 in new equipment following a case involving the adulteration of horse feed with a livestock drug in 2015.

The drug in question was monensin, a ruminant antibiotic which is known to be fatal when fed to horses.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture Feed (CDFA) and the Livestock Drugs Inspection Program confirmed on May 2 that they had reached a settlement with animal feed manufacturer Western Milling LLC.

The case centered on the company’s manufacturing facility in Goshen, Tulare County.

In September 2015, the facility produced horse feed adulterated with the drug, resulting in several horse deaths.

In 2016 the same facility improperly mixed the same livestock drug into medicated cattle feed, which contributed to the deaths of several dairy calves.

Under the settlement, Western Milling has discontinued the manufacture of horse and specialty feeds for species such as rabbits at its Goshen facility.

The firm has undertaken to introduce extensive process improvements and will get new state-of-the-art equipment for precision mixing. There will be improved documentation, product identification, and traceability in the handling of medicated feeds, the CDFA said.

Western Milling will pay a $526,500 fine and will install $200,000 worth of new equipment in the Goshen facility to ensure that feed safety measures over and above industry standards will be met.

The case resulted in the voluntary recall of a batch of 1100 bags of horse feed manufactured on September 8, 2015. The feed in question was distributed to stores in California and Arizona.

A September 29, 2015 report on Horsetalk said the recall followed the deaths of three horses.

Monensin is an ionophore − that’s a substance able to transport particular ions across a lipid membrane in a cell. According to the Federal Drug Administration, clinical signs of ionophore poisoning in horses vary depending on the dosage ingested.

Signs can include poor appetite and feed refusal of the grain product, diarrhea, weakness, rapid heart rate, labored breathing, decreased exercise tolerance, depression, wobbly gait, colic, sweating, recumbency, and sudden death.

The first clinical signs are often noted from 12 to 72 hours after ingesting a toxic dose and the clinical signs may linger up to about eight days. Permanent cardiac damage is possible in horses which showed adverse effects, but then recovered.