EHV quarantine involving 31 horses lifted in California

The equine herpes virus.

A quarantine imposed on a property with 31 horses in Sacramento County, California, over a fatal case of equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1) has been lifted.

The 15-year-old Warmblood mare had initially shown signs of colic on April 21 and was transported to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

While in isolation at the clinic she started displaying neurologic signs and lay down. She was subsequently euthanized due to the severity of her neurological problems. She tested positive for EHV-1.

Quarantine biosecurity measures were immediately implemented at her home premises.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed on Friday that the quarantine had been lifted, given that no further cases on the property had been identified.

