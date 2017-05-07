Paul Tapner’s horror rotational fall at Badminton

Mike Bain was on hand to capture this sequence of Australian rider Paul Tapner in a rotational fall on the cross-country at the Badminton Horse Trials.

Dozens of spectators looked on in horror as the past winner hit the turf when Bonza King of Rouges caught a hoof on a jump and somersaulted over. Tapner’s leg appeared to be caught under the horse, but miraculously, both walked away.

Tapner said later he and King were both safe and sound after the unscheduled dismount. “King and I are perfectly OK after our acrobatics especially thanks to protection kit,” he said.

Earlier in the day British rider Emily Gilruth, 40, was airlifted to hospital by helicopter after falling from Topwood Beau.

An event spokesman said there were no reports of injuries to horses at the event.

Germany’s Ingrid Klimke is in the lead going into the final jumping phase.

