Stop, thief! Tips to prevent the theft of your horse trailer

Anyone who has had their horse trailer stolen knows only too well the need to be ever-vigilant about security with their equestrian equipment.

Horse trailers are expensive to replace and plenty get stolen.

But there are several steps you can take to protect your trailer – as well as the rest of your horse gear (see this article for more tips).

Check out the below infographic courtesy of the team at Derby House, and heed these further tips.

Where possible, park your trailer out of sight from the road. They can be secured with chains, but most chains are surprisingly easy to cut with even quite small bolt-cutters.

Several key-operated devices are available that lock the tow coupling in some way. Visit your local automotive supplies shop and decide which one will be best for you. Quality is important. If a padlock features in your security equation, avoid the budget ones. You have to pay for quality.

If your trailer is in a locked compound, a thief will find it much harder to get his towing vehicle to it.

Does your trailer have a removeable jockey wheel? Store it away from the float.