Wet weather disrupts Kiwi eventing team preparations

New Zealand turned on its worst weather for visiting British cross-country course designer Mike Etherington-Smith last weekend, with the cancellation of Central Districts Horse Trials near Foxton.

The cancellation of the cross-country phase of the event at the McKelvie family’s Pukemarama Farm, near Foxton, on Sunday, was a career first and “pretty devastating” to course designer John Holmes. Etherington-Smith had walked the course with him, but as Holmes said: “All that work for nothing.”

Every effort had been made to use the higher ground and save the polo fields, so the showjumping was in the truck park, but the 20mm that fell overnight on Saturday on top of recent rain and a wet summer made the ground too soggy for the ambulance to get around, and every single truck had to be towed out of the truck park on Sunday.

The abandonment means some horses have not qualified for the levels they wish to contest at Taupo, following the cancellation of the Horse of the Year cross-country as well. The selectors were also been denied the chance to see the squads run before naming the Senior and Young Rider Oceania teams for their trip to the Melbourne International Three Day Event, from June 8 to 12.

Senior Oceania Squad

Andrew Daines – Spring Panorama

Samantha Felton – Ricker Ridge Escada, Ricker Ridge Pico Boo

Clarke Johnstone – Balmoral Sensation

Jonathan Paget – Angus Blue

Virginia Thompson – Star Nouveau

Young Rider Oceania Team

Jackson Bovill – Visionnaire

Vicky Browne-Cole – Eli

Renee Faulkner – Rubinstar HH

Abigail Long – Enzo

Kimberley Rear – Delta Legacy

Greer Caddigan – Gymnastik Showdown