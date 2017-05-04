Ride for Road Safety in NZ hopes to draw nearly 1000 participants

Organisers hope that nearly 1000 riders will take to New Zealand roads on May 20 for the country’s first Ride for Road Safety.

National coordinator Simone Frewin said the day was intended to highlight safer roads for all road users.

Ride For Road Safety is hoping to educate all road users, including horse riders, on safe ways to travel around horses on roads, highlighting the legal implications and what the consequences can be when New Zealand road laws aren’t followed.

“We will also be pushing for law changes to bring us into line with Australia and the UK with regards to horse traffic on roads,” Frewin says.

“Ride For Road Safety are wanting to see both a 20kmh speed limit and 2-metre berth for passing horses, while also tightening up regulations on riders by making helmets and high-visibility clothing mandatory, so they’re safer and more visible on roads.”

The May 20 ride will see riders leaving simultaneously from 13 locations around the country: Whangarei, North Kaipara, Dairy Flat (Auckland), Taupaki (Auckland), Ohaupo (Waikato), Waipukura (CHB), Pahiatua, Levin, Kapiti, Carterton, Hokitika, Cust (North Canterbury) and Temuka (South Canterbury).

Northland-based Frewin cited the highly publicised case in which journalist Karen Rutherford and her horse Curious George were struck by a motorist last year.

“Karen’s dreadful injuries and George’s death have highlighted just how vulnerable we as riders are,” she says.

“This is a universal problem and we’re keen to educate motorists, as they’ve done in Britain with similar rides, that passing at 20kmh and giving a horse 2 metres berth, is imperative for the safety of both the motorist and the rider.”

Rutherford’s crash last August happened when motorist Peng Wang hit her and Curious George.

Horses are required by law to ride on the left hand side of the road, unless it is not practical or safe to do so.

But Ride for Road Safety campaigners say current legislation is ambiguous, stating motorists must “slow down or stop” and give a rider “plenty of room”.

“When you’re travelling at 100kmh on a rural road, what does slow down mean? Eighty? Sixty? Motorists need clarity,” says the NZ Horse Network’s Viv Dostine.

Her petition, already signed by 4200 people, asks that New Zealand legislation at least match Australian legislation by having a 20kmh speed limit for passing horses, as is the case for passing a school bus. There is also a call to specifically allow horse riders on grass verges, and introduce a charge under law for killing a horse.

New Zealanders own more than 80,000 recreational and sport horses, many ridden on our rural roads.

Simone Frewin says she has had interest from people keen to hold rides, from Northland to Invercargill.

Between 50 to 100 horses are expected in each location.

“We are hoping to have the support of police escorts, with all riders and walkers asked to wear high-vis vests.”

A trailer will follow participants to pick up any manure.

“We as riders have responsibilities, too, and this is a great opportunity to remind the public and ourselves about road riding etiquette, hand signals, etc.

“Let’s show the government that cars and riders can co-exist with a few simple courtesies and a couple of tweaks to the law,” Frewin says.

More information is available on Facebook.