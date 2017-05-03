Farewell to British Olympic dressage mare Ballaseyr Royale

Old age has claimed popular British Olympic dressage mare Ballaseyr Royale, who died at the age of 27 on May 2.

Owned by Gwendolyn Sontheim, Royale represented Britain at Olympic, World and European Championships as well as FEI World Cup Finals with Richard Davison in the saddle.

In 2003, Royale and Davison were the 2003 National champions, placed seventh in the World Cup Finals in Gothenburg in Sweden, and were part of the European Championship team which claimed a historic bronze at Hickstead, scoring 70%+ in all three tests. They also finished 14th individually. The following year, they were 22nd at the 2004 Athens Olympics,

Davison reported that “she looked very well but old age had recently started to take its toll”.

Bred by Inge Kataballe in Denmark, Royale was by Picandt, a son of the hanoverian Absatz son Allegro, and out of Matadie, by Matador II.

She was retired fit and sound after the Athens Olympics in 2004 and had a foal in 2006 by Lingh, named Bubblingh, who is Davison’s current Grand Prix ride.

“Today is a very sad day for us all at Combridge. I know I am not the only one to shed tears at her passing as Royale held a special place in the hearts of all our staff both past and present,” Davison said.

“I would like to thank all of them and everyone else who contributed to Royale’s care including our travelling grooms, vets, farrier, physio, Louise Morton and all of the support team within Team GBR and the UK Sport World Class Programme.

“But I will always be most indebted to Royale’s owner, our loyal supporter and friend Gwendolyn Sontheim, for granting me the privilege of riding Royale and entrusting her care to me.

“Royale’s story is not only that of an extraordinary and wonderful horse, but also of an on-going journey that united so many special people. This was part of her legacy; this was her gift. We’ll miss her big kind eyes and huge ears, always pricked forward.”