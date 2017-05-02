Ten predictions for the future of horse sport

Many years ago I read an old book in which supposed experts predicted the future.

It’s fun reading such books 20 years after they were written because it’s a great opportunity to laugh at how bad their crystal ball gazing had been.

I figure I could do just as badly predicting the future of horse sport, so here goes.

1. The FEI will grow in power and influence. President Ingmar De Vos will bring the rising sport of hobby-horsing – that’s riding around on a stick horse – into the FEI family. The huge levies extracted from Finnish teenage girls, who love the pastime, will see the staff at FEI headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, literally swimming in euros. To honor De Vos, the neighbouring town of Montreux will take down its lakeside statue of Freddie Mercury and replace it with one of De Vos. He will strike much the same pose.

2. It transpires that we can now tell how a horse feels by studying its facial expressions. We also have the horse grimace scale. Scientists will get even better at predicting the emotions of horses and owners must eventually ask their horse if it would like to go for a ride. The results will not be encouraging. Five-day equine weekends will become the norm and even New Zealand eventer Mark Todd, preparing for his 15th Olympics, will lament that he now needs 23 horses in his string.

3. Horses will have expressed their views on endurance and standard competitive distances will be reduced to 5km. The world championship will be fought out over 8km.

4. Grain will be declared a performance-enhancing drug. Horses will have to eat tofu just like every other vegetarian.

5. Horse sport officials will still be arguing over rollkur, or should I say long, low and round. The problem will be solved at least four more times through further name changes, but we’re still talking about the same thing.

6. International horse travel will be much easier. Horses will prefer Emirates first class. The easing of international restrictions will only be possible due to an agreement between British Prime Minister Simon Cowell and US President Ryan Seacrest.

7. The FEI will hold its 2040 annual General Assembly on an iceberg in the North Atlantic.

8. The international community will clamp down on methane emissions. Horse owners will be slapped with a hefty fart tax. The good news is that owners will be selling bags of horse poo as fertilizer for $US80 each. The two will offset each other.

9. Eventing will be dropped from the Olympics, to be replaced by hobby-horsing, which only just beats out chess in the selection process. Hobby-horsing goes on to outrank athletics and swimming in television viewing numbers.

10. Following Olympic success, My Lovely Horse from the television series Father Ted will become the national anthem of Ireland.